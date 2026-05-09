Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $131.51 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,267 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 82,570 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of CBRE Group worth $131,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.10. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded CBRE Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,463,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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