Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 12,566 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 551,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $67,743,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $839,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total value of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,910,110.97. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,250. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its buy rating on Gilead and raised its price target to $157 from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating on Gilead and raised its price target to from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported Q1 EPS of $2.03 and revenue of $6.96 billion , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Yahoo Finance

Gilead reported and , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its Yeztugo 2026 sales guidance to $1 billion from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Yahoo Finance

The company raised its to from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Neutral Sentiment: RBC slightly reduced its price target to $122 from $123 and kept a sector perform view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Benzinga

RBC slightly reduced its price target to from $123 and kept a view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Negative Sentiment: Gilead cut its 2026 EPS guidance to a loss range of -$1.05 to -$0.65 , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Reuters

Gilead cut its to a loss range of , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Negative Sentiment: Investors also appear concerned that near-term growth is being driven more by older products like Descovy and Biktarvy than by the much-anticipated Yeztugo launch, creating questions about the pace of future growth. Yahoo Finance

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.0%

GILD stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.87. The firm has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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