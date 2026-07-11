Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $139.12 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,201 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 106,775 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 2.0% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Elevance Health worth $139,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $408.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $425.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.54. 779,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,521. The company's fifty day moving average is $397.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $427.64. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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