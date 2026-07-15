Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $29.81 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan posted record quarterly profit and a major earnings beat, fueled by a rebound in dealmaking and very strong trading results. Reuters article

JPMorgan posted record quarterly profit and a major earnings beat, fueled by a rebound in dealmaking and very strong trading results. Positive Sentiment: Investment banking fees and equity trading revenue jumped sharply, reinforcing the view that volatile markets and AI-related capital markets activity are supporting earnings. CNBC article

Investment banking fees and equity trading revenue jumped sharply, reinforcing the view that volatile markets and AI-related capital markets activity are supporting earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted the strong quarter as evidence that JPMorgan remains one of the best-positioned big banks, with expectations for continued dividend growth and solid net interest income. MarketBeat article

Analysts and media coverage highlighted the strong quarter as evidence that JPMorgan remains one of the best-positioned big banks, with expectations for continued dividend growth and solid net interest income. Neutral Sentiment: Management said consumer spending and credit trends remain resilient, suggesting the U.S. economy is still supporting bank fundamentals, but this is more confirmation than a new catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Management said consumer spending and credit trends remain resilient, suggesting the U.S. economy is still supporting bank fundamentals, but this is more confirmation than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Shares gave back some gains because expenses are rising and JPMorgan raised its 2026 cost outlook, which tempered enthusiasm around the earnings beat. Zacks article

Shares gave back some gains because expenses are rising and JPMorgan raised its 2026 cost outlook, which tempered enthusiasm around the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing scrutiny of Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, plus his criticism of regulators, may be adding a small overhang, though it is not the main driver today. Reuters article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $348.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $342.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.95 and a 200-day moving average of $309.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $918.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $344.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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