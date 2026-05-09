Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,577 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of Wolverine World Wide worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,988,758 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $163,146,000 after acquiring an additional 353,808 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,431,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,076 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 139,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,571 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 537,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,943 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $36,985,000 after buying an additional 200,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company's stock.

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Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.7%

WWW opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.49 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wolverine World Wide's payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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