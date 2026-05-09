Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 1,423.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,426 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 344,237 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.6% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Elevance Health worth $129,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 331.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Weiss Ratings upgraded Elevance Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.3%

ELV opened at $377.66 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $424.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.97 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Elevance Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elevance beat first-quarter expectations and raised EPS guidance, which is helping support investor confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. A Look At Elevance Health (ELV) Valuation After Q1 Beat And Raised EPS Guidance

Elevance beat first-quarter expectations and raised EPS guidance, which is helping support investor confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $26.79 from $25.53, matching the consensus estimate and signaling stronger expected earnings this year.

Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $26.79 from $25.53, matching the consensus estimate and signaling stronger expected earnings this year. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $28.51 from $28.40, and increased its Q2 2027 forecast to $7.23 from $7.20, suggesting analysts still see healthy longer-term profitability.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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