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Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its Johnson & Johnson stake by 11.5% in the first quarter, selling 14,444 shares and ending with 111,439 shares valued at about $27.24 million.
  • Institutional interest in J&J remains broad, with several funds adding to positions and institutional investors owning 69.55% of the stock overall.
  • Johnson & Johnson continues to draw generally positive analyst attention and investor focus, with a Moderate Buy consensus, a recent dividend increase to $1.34 per share, and recent earnings that beat expectations. However, legal risk remains a concern after an Illinois appellate court upheld a $45 million mesothelioma verdict tied to talc allegations.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,439 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,444 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $954,000. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company's stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Johnson & Johnson to $263 from $254, signaling continued support for the stock even as the firm kept a neutral rating. Benzinga report on the price target increase
  • Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson backed a new heart failure device trial, keeping investor focus on its medtech pipeline and longer-term growth opportunities in electrophysiology and cardiovascular care. JNJ Backs New Heart Failure Device Trial
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts continued to highlight JNJ as a strong dividend and defensive healthcare name, with several notes pointing to the company’s earnings consistency and attractive income profile. TipRanks dividend aristocrat article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to J&J’s upcoming Q2 earnings report, with previews suggesting the company may again beat expectations, but the market is still waiting for actual results. Zacks Q2 earnings preview
  • Negative Sentiment: An Illinois appellate court affirmed a $45 million mesothelioma verdict against Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue tied to talc-related asbestos allegations, renewing legal risk concerns that can weigh on the shares. Illinois Appellate Court Affirms $45 Million Mesothelioma Verdict Against Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $257.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $154.80 and a twelve month high of $269.43. The company has a market cap of $619.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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