Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,564,026 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $128,985,000. Cooper Companies accounts for 1.6% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Cooper Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,551,592 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $723,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,659,741 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $616,227,000 after buying an additional 104,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 332.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $424,043,000 after buying an additional 4,756,178 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,132,535 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $283,327,000 after buying an additional 747,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 98.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,388,413 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $241,120,000 after buying an additional 1,683,561 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.68 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Cooper Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair raised Cooper Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COO

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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