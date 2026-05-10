Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 10,086 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,513 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 10,086 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $755,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,976 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $68,999,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in eBay by 32.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,891,398 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $262,973,000 after purchasing an additional 701,530 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $63,098,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 236.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 893,087 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $81,226,000 after purchasing an additional 628,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore set a $96.00 target price on eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on eBay

Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 86,952 shares of company stock worth $8,251,267 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $67.87 and a one year high of $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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