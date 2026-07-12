Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 973,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,797,000 after acquiring an additional 36,670 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company's stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 183,917 shares of the company's stock worth $89,077,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,937,388,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $483.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ferrari from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $471.97.

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Ferrari News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.78. 250,131 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.64. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $312.51 and a 52-week high of $519.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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