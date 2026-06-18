Maplebear Inc. $CART Holdings Raised by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART - Free Report) by 601.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,107 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,165,221 shares during the period. Maplebear comprises approximately 4.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Maplebear worth $61,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Maplebear by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 928 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Maplebear by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maplebear by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Maplebear by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ravi Gupta sold 181,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $7,513,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 741,523 shares in the company, valued at $30,780,619.73. This trade represents a 19.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,390 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $377,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 58,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,582.75. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CART shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Maplebear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Maplebear to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maplebear

Maplebear Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Maplebear had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers' existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

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