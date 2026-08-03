Maplebear Inc. $CART Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,153 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 41,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Maplebear worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 437,658 shares of the company's stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 63,666 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $2,567,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Maplebear by 1,741.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Maplebear by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 557,350 shares of the company's stock worth $25,070,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Maplebear by 263,556.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the company's stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 115,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company's stock.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, Director Ravi Gupta sold 181,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $7,513,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 741,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,780,619.73. The trade was a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CART. Wall Street Zen raised Maplebear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Maplebear from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CART

About Maplebear

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers' existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

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