Maplelane Capital LLC Has $19.81 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Maplelane Capital LLC lowered its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 0.7% of Maplelane Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Maplelane Capital LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $19,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 141.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 153.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,757.09 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,999.96. The stock has a market cap of $691.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,754.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,524.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Weiss Ratings raised ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morningstar cut ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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