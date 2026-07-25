Maplelane Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 1,030.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 484.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

Amer Sports Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.07. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The business's 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.98.

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Insider Transactions at Amer Sports

In related news, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $465,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,336,624.02. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $17,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,262,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,451,291.70. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 833,580 shares of company stock valued at $29,200,266 over the last ninety days.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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