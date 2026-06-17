Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,258 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,791 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group accounts for about 4.9% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Transdigm Group worth $52,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,525.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $34,276,401. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,303.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,216.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,276.50. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Transdigm Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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