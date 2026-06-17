Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,503 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,324 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 3.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AMETEK worth $35,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $831,372,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AMETEK by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,585 shares of the technology company's stock worth $176,153,000 after buying an additional 760,410 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,444,000 after buying an additional 695,419 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 785,020 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $147,584,000 after buying an additional 631,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 900,216 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $184,823,000 after buying an additional 541,556 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMETEK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $232.19 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $174.43 and a one year high of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

See Also

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