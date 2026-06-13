Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 946.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,486 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,084 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 564,670 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $91,832,000 after acquiring an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,104 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 64,872 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 46,823 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company's stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $243.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $285.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Marathon Petroleum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $272.94.

View Our Latest Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,543,058. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $263.10 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average is $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $272.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.Marathon Petroleum's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 31.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marathon Petroleum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marathon Petroleum wasn't on the list.

While Marathon Petroleum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here