Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 3,816.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306,749 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,273,386 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Marathon Petroleum worth $212,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,312,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49,392.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,498,124 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $245,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,097 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,790 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $92,502,000 after purchasing an additional 543,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,897 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 540,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $41,154,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MPC opened at $243.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $272.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 31.35 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,058. The trade was a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $279.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $272.94.

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Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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