Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 10,925 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.'s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marathon Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marathon Petroleum reported first-quarter earnings that beat expectations and recently expanded its share repurchase authorization to $8.6 billion, reinforcing confidence in cash generation and capital returns. Article Title

Marathon Petroleum reported first-quarter earnings that beat expectations and recently expanded its share repurchase authorization to $8.6 billion, reinforcing confidence in cash generation and capital returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive, with Marathon Petroleum included on a Zacks Strong Buy growth list and described as a strong value stock, supporting a favorable longer-term outlook. Article Title

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.0%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $258.13 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $272.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $243.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total value of $371,020.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,054.50. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,543,058. The trade was a 27.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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