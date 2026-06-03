Marble Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,327 Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,327 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $478.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $477.68 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.96. The firm has a market cap of $422.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MA

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here