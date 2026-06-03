Marble Wealth LLC Invests $2.86 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,659 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after buying an additional 336,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,446,429,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,060,536,000 after buying an additional 176,219 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $299.17.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:IBM opened at $329.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $241.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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