Marble Wealth LLC Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

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Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $969.94 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.65 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $998.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $810.55.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova is being highlighted as one of the non-tech winners from the AI data center boom, with investors focusing on rising demand for power generation and grid infrastructure that could support long-term growth. Article Title

GE Vernova is being highlighted as one of the non-tech winners from the AI data center boom, with investors focusing on rising demand for power generation and grid infrastructure that could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called GE Vernova “absolutely terrific,” reinforcing a favorable investor narrative around the stock even after its recent pullback from highs. Article Title

Jim Cramer called GE Vernova “absolutely terrific,” reinforcing a favorable investor narrative around the stock even after its recent pullback from highs. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with GE Vernova receiving an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” supporting confidence in the company’s business outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with GE Vernova receiving an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” supporting confidence in the company’s business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says GE Vernova’s valuation is being reassessed after a powerful run, with the stock still up strongly over the past year despite a more recent cooling-off period. Article Title

Recent commentary says GE Vernova’s valuation is being reassessed after a powerful run, with the stock still up strongly over the past year despite a more recent cooling-off period. Negative Sentiment: A Massachusetts judge upheld an injunction requiring GE Vernova to keep working on the Vineyard Wind project, leaving the company tied to a disputed offshore wind contract and limiting its ability to exit the project early. Article Title

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

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