Marble Wealth LLC Makes New $863,000 Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,258 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,186,868 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,638,963,000 after buying an additional 505,522 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,691.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 4.9%

CRM stock opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.45. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $276.80. The company has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here