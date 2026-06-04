Marble Wealth LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,186 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $566.29 billion, a PE ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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