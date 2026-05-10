Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $1.84 Million in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in MP Materials by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 806 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price target on MP Materials in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MP Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $80.33.

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MP Materials Stock Performance

MP Materials stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -160.97 and a beta of 1.90.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 28.00%.The firm had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 259,179 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $16,595,231.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,505,965 shares in the company, valued at $800,756,938.95. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 129,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,020. This represents a 26.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,000 shares of company stock worth $23,469,816. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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