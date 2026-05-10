Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,079 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 512.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $506.79 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $608.10 and a 200-day moving average of $554.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $628.63.

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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