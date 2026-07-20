Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS Position Increased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS - Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Marcus worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $7,836,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,612 shares of the company's stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 154,439 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Marcus by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,915,765 shares of the company's stock worth $29,714,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,193 shares of the company's stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 124,664 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts: Sign Up

Marcus Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE MCS opened at $23.01 on Monday. Marcus Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $706.97 million, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.78 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Marcus Corporation will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Marcus's dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Marcus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCS

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marcus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marcus wasn't on the list.

While Marcus currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here