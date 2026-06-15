Maren Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Maren Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,594 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 5.9% of Maren Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maren Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Arch Capital Group worth $108,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $103.39. The firm's 50 day moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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