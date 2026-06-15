Maren Capital LLC Sells 33,914 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Maren Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,994 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 33,914 shares during the quarter. IDEX comprises about 2.1% of Maren Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Maren Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of IDEX worth $38,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,226,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $574,174,000 after buying an additional 1,496,207 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,262,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $224,658,000 after buying an additional 918,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $82,433,000 after buying an additional 269,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 446.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,603,000 after buying an additional 269,109 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $218.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.41. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $223.94.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. IDEX's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IEX

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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