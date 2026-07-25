Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares $MRX is Granahan Investment Management LLC's 8th Largest Position

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223,750 shares of the company's stock after selling 153,243 shares during the quarter. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares accounts for approximately 2.6% of Granahan Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares worth $54,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MRX alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,325 shares of the company's stock worth $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 1,369.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,830 shares of the company's stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 148,954 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MRX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point set a $80.00 price target on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $75.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRX

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

MRX stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $60.84.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $692.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

In related news, insider Thomas Texier sold 1,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $83,866.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,019 shares in the company, valued at $11,044,463.65. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Marex Group PLC is a financial services platform, providing liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services to clients in the energy, commodities, and financial markets. The Group's operating segments are: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, Hedging and Investment Solutions, and Corporate. Maximum revenue is generated from the Agency and Execution segment, which offers liquidity and execution services to clients mainly in the energy and financial securities markets by connecting buyers and sellers in the energy markets, offering liquidity and risk management solutions for financial markets, and providing clearing, custody, capital introduction, portfolio financing, and outsourced trading services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares wasn't on the list.

While Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here