Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,253,728,000 after acquiring an additional 904,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $866,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sandisk by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $825,608,000 after purchasing an additional 828,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sandisk by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $705,105,000 after purchasing an additional 199,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $518,889,000.

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Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,603.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Performance

Sandisk stock opened at $2,090.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2,354.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,546.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.10.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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