Maridea Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Maridea Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1%

CAT stock opened at $996.73 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.75 and a 1-year high of $1,057.07. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $897.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $756.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,200 from $1,165 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling continued upside confidence. MarketScreener

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,200 from $1,165 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued upside confidence. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s earnings backdrop remains strong: the company recently beat estimates with higher-than-expected revenue and EPS, supported by robust demand and a record backlog theme that has helped the stock outperform this year.

Caterpillar’s earnings backdrop remains strong: the company recently beat estimates with higher-than-expected revenue and EPS, supported by robust demand and a record backlog theme that has helped the stock outperform this year. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar Foundation announced a $2.5 million initiative tied to America’s 250th anniversary, which is positive for corporate image but likely limited direct impact on shares. Caterpillar Foundation Announces $2.5 Million Initiative in Celebration of America's 250th Anniversary

Caterpillar Foundation announced a $2.5 million initiative tied to America’s 250th anniversary, which is positive for corporate image but likely limited direct impact on shares. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being weighed down by margin pressure: a Zacks note said Q1 2026 operating margin slipped to 18% as tariff-related costs rose, and management expects $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion of tariff impact for 2026. Caterpillar's Operating Margins Remain Under Pressure: Rebound Ahead?

Investor sentiment is being weighed down by margin pressure: a Zacks note said Q1 2026 operating margin slipped to 18% as tariff-related costs rose, and management expects $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion of tariff impact for 2026. Negative Sentiment: Broad market coverage said Caterpillar was one of the main drags on the Dow in Friday trading, suggesting weakness in the stock was large enough to influence the index. Nasdaq Rises. Caterpillar and Goldman Are Dragging on the Dow.

Broad market coverage said Caterpillar was one of the main drags on the Dow in Friday trading, suggesting weakness in the stock was large enough to influence the index. Negative Sentiment: Recent economic data showed advance trade in goods falling in May, which can be read as a softer trade backdrop for industrial-demand names like Caterpillar. Advance Trade in Goods fall in May

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 target price on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $941.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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