Maridea Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,816 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Maridea Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Essex Bank boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,132.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $817.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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