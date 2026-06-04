Marietta Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,489 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for about 1.9% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

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Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $959.30 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.65 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,002.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $816.16.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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