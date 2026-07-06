Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases 13,741 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $124,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,225,195.24. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,650. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,400. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $79.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The company's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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