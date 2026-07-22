Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 1,476.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,534 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.7% of Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,021 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $489,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $840,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,074 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Boeing by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $858,294,000 after buying an additional 942,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 19,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,348 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $173,623,000 after buying an additional 867,925 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.40 billion, a PE ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $220.61 and its 200-day moving average is $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here