Mariner Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 93,000 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $99,497,000. ASML accounts for 5.8% of Mariner Investment Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

Trending Headlines about ASML

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ASML Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,929.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,584.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,395.60. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,942.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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