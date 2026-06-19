Mariner Investment Group LLC Purchases 12,900 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 806.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,007,192 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,278,391,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $573,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,896 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $347,792,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MasTec by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,311,433 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $285,066,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,703 shares of the construction company's stock worth $265,395,000 after purchasing an additional 94,344 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $459.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $380.34 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $441.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.23 and a 200 day moving average of $303.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,972,764 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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