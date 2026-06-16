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Mariner LLC Acquires 3,049 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
S&P Global logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Mariner LLC increased its S&P Global stake by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, adding 3,049 shares to bring its total holdings to 144,876 shares valued at about $75.7 million.
  • Insiders have also been buying: CEO Catherine R. Clay and CEO Martina Cheung purchased shares in recent transactions, and insiders bought 5,974 shares worth roughly $2.58 million over the last 90 days.
  • Wall Street remains optimistic on S&P Global, with 17 Buy ratings and one Hold rating, while the company also reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue and continues paying a quarterly dividend.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of S&P Global.

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,876 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Mariner LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $75,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $424.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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