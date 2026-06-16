Mariner LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057,911 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 246,581 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kinder Morgan worth $84,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,845 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,874,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 252,210 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,452,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $352,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,116,318 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,891,773,000 after purchasing an additional 896,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,551,759 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $468,588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.53.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $196,263.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,004.42. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $700,474 in the last three months. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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