Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,632 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Mariner LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $170,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 37,672 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 190,504 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $423.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $206.20 and a twelve month high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here