Mariner LLC Buys 2,771 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,049 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $89,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $473.08 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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