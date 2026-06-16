Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,494 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $135,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 42,680 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 107,894 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,530 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lower interest rates could be a tailwind for Duke Energy because they may reduce refinancing costs and make the utility’s dividend yield more attractive to income-focused investors. Article Title

Lower interest rates could be a tailwind for Duke Energy because they may reduce refinancing costs and make the utility’s dividend yield more attractive to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Duke Energy as a reliable “safe haven” dividend stock, noting 100 consecutive years of quarterly payouts and reinforcing the company’s appeal as a defensive utility holding. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted Duke Energy as a reliable “safe haven” dividend stock, noting 100 consecutive years of quarterly payouts and reinforcing the company’s appeal as a defensive utility holding. Positive Sentiment: Ohio Supreme Court news that Duke Energy can charge customers to close retired propane caverns supports recovery of utility costs and may ease regulatory pressure on earnings. Article Title

Ohio Supreme Court news that Duke Energy can charge customers to close retired propane caverns supports recovery of utility costs and may ease regulatory pressure on earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Duke Energy Foundation announced $830,000 in America250 grants, completing more than $1 million in civic and history-related funding across its service territory. The initiative is positive for community relations but unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

Duke Energy Foundation announced $830,000 in America250 grants, completing more than $1 million in civic and history-related funding across its service territory. The initiative is positive for community relations but unlikely to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Several operational items, including nuclear siren testing and storm-related outage coverage, reflect routine utility activity and severe weather response rather than a clear fundamental change. Article Title

Several operational items, including nuclear siren testing and storm-related outage coverage, reflect routine utility activity and severe weather response rather than a clear fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: Coverage about Duke seeking higher rates alongside gas-plant plans colliding with clean-energy goals could signal continued regulatory friction and uncertainty around future capital spending and approvals. Article Title

Coverage about Duke seeking higher rates alongside gas-plant plans colliding with clean-energy goals could signal continued regulatory friction and uncertainty around future capital spending and approvals. Negative Sentiment: A report on Duke Energy resource planning proceedings noted a pro-coal commissioner’s absence, underscoring ongoing debate around the company’s generation mix and long-term energy strategy. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Capitol Sec Mgt cut Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $125.22 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $113.66 and a 1-year high of $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

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