Mariner LLC Has $184.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400,080 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 45,468 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $184,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,459. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $121.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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