Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,685 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $130,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,467,692 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $502,263,000 after buying an additional 1,282,738 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,968,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,500 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $167,346,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 536 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $150,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,120. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 81,044 shares of company stock worth $20,424,722 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $284.54 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a PE ratio of 233.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $218.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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