Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 188,578 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $205,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $189.10 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $191.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.02 and a twelve month high of $261.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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