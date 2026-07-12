Markel Group Inc. Buys 9,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.'s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 639,137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,955,711 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $844,353,000 after buying an additional 8,954,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $570,161,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,745,744 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,557,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,403 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6,329.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $122,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,836 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,998,101 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $889,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.65. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $90.74 and a 12 month high of $125.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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