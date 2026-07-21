Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,697 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Markel Group worth $54,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,980.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,881.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,953.87. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,719.41 and a 12-month high of $2,207.59.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 114.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2,025.00.

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Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Diane Leopold purchased 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,789.19 per share, for a total transaction of $89,459.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $984,054.50. The trade was a 10.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total value of $140,395.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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