Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,526 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Markel Group worth $52,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company's stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.0%

MKL opened at $1,949.55 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,719.41 and a 52 week high of $2,207.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,861.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,963.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 114.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Leopold bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,792.61 per share, for a total transaction of $179,261.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,815.90. This represents a 4.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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