Markel Group Inc. Purchases 9,000 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,278 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $288.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $269.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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